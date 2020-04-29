Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WASH. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

WASH opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $568.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,645.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,981,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,079,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72,983 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

