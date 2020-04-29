Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

DGX stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

