Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.37.

Shares of PEP opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.