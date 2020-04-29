Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

