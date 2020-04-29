Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Waste Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

