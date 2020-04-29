Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Increased by Piper Sandler

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.94.

SGEN stock opened at $143.37 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,301,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

