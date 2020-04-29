Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for National General Holdings Corp Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National General in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for National General’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NGHC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. National General has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in National General by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of National General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of National General by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of National General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National General by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

