Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.25.

MPWR stock opened at $191.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $198.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $447,923.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,295,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $504,976.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,728,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

