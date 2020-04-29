Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

MA opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.