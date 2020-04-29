Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Lowered by Raymond James

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.92.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$55.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.38. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$41.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

