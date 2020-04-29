Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Co Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELY. Compass Point cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NYSE:ELY opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.