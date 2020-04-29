PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.