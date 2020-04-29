PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.56.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at $572,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,074. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.