Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.