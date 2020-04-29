Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,079.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.