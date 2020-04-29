Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Raised to GBX 1,825

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,825 ($24.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Polymetal International to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($16.13) to GBX 1,414 ($18.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,526.13 ($20.08).

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,684.50 ($22.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,728.50 ($22.74). The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.46.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

