Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 22,157 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $187,669.79. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,804 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,025.76.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 72,144 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $616,109.76.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 128,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $873,457.41.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 112,506 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $751,540.08.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $32,958.64.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $324,689.56.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $147,652.08.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

