Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.