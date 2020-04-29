Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

