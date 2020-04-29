PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP David J. Danforth Sells 1,956 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.