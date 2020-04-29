Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ORC opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $245.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, CFO G Hunter Iv Haas bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 69,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

