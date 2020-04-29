Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED opened at $188.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 23,529 shares worth $4,519,281. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $90,904,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amedisys by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $10,086,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.