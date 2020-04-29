OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer Fred Randall Keith Sells 66,000 Shares

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer Fred Randall Keith sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$21,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,208,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,937.

Fred Randall Keith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Fred Randall Keith sold 22,500 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$6,975.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Fred Randall Keith sold 17,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$5,270.00.

CVE OSS opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12. OneSoft Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.00 million.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on OneSoft Solutions from C$1.10 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

