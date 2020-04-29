Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Raised to $4.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.
OCSL stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $539.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 608,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 381,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.