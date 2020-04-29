Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT Raised to $4.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $539.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 608,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 381,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.