NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 157.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hudock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 200.0% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.1% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $291.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

