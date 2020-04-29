Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.29

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.29 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 61359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,441,000 after buying an additional 1,430,310 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,496,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after buying an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 558,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 452,344 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

