Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.