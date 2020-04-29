Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NCLH. TheStreet lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $13.09 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

