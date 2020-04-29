North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 30,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,505.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,505.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 30,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$202,473.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 29,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$176,482.40.

Shares of NOA opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.