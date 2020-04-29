Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.47.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.