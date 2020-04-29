NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,911,000 after purchasing an additional 354,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.