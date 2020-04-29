New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in New Gold by 238.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in New Gold by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 765,235 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 67.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in New Gold by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,135,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,010 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

