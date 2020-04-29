Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

NBIX stock opened at $98.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,481 shares of company stock worth $5,982,539 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

