NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.85.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

