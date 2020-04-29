Network International (LON:NETW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.06

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 422.40 ($5.56), with a volume of 3797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.59).

Several research firms recently commented on NETW. Barclays dropped their price target on Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Network International from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.77) target price (down previously from GBX 635 ($8.35)) on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Network International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615 ($8.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 36.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Network International’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

