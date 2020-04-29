Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $17.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $831.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,593.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $434,931.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,992.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,134 shares of company stock valued at $507,643. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.