National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.89 million.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

GIL stock opened at C$22.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$13.64 and a twelve month high of C$53.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.