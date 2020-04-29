MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Get MYR Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MYRG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $437.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.73.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 168,146 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2,687.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.