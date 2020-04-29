MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $47,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 516,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

