Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (TSE:MPV) Insider Vertigol Unlimited Company Acquires 50,500 Shares

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) insider Vertigol Unlimited Company acquired 50,500 shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,870,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,505,555.82.

Vertigol Unlimited Company also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

On Friday, April 24th, Vertigol Unlimited Company acquired 19,000 shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,360.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Vertigol Unlimited Company acquired 7,000 shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,045.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Vertigol Unlimited Company acquired 4,500 shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,597.50.

On Friday, February 14th, Vertigol Unlimited Company acquired 200 shares of Mountain Province Diamonds stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$210.00.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$5.25.

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.03 million during the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.