Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after buying an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

