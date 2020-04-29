Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 1,219 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $38,057.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,124 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $32,562.28.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,894.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,356 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $401,080.68.

On Friday, February 7th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 2,691 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $83,582.46.

MNTA opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 173,598 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

