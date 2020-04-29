Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

