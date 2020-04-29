Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 270 ($3.55). HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 375.42 ($4.94).

MAB stock opened at GBX 159.95 ($2.10) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The firm has a market cap of $691.87 million and a PE ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

