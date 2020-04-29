Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MVIS. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

Shares of Microvision stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microvision will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

