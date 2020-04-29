Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $169.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,304.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.