Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 2,542 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

April S. Arnzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after acquiring an additional 501,020 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,802,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

