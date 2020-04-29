MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.03-2.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.03-2.13 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $607.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.50. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

In other news, Director Terrence P. Dunn acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,009.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,361 shares in the company, valued at $159,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Colo acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,847.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $438,424. 24.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

