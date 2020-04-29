MGM Resorts International (MGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.