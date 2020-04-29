Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Michael H. Price Sells 8,000 Shares

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MBWM stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $377.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBWM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

